Music Matters
KNBA News: Friday, Dec. 9th, 2022

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published December 26, 2022 at 8:34 PM AKST

Summary:

  • A decision on a test case of the Alaska Constitution’s disloyalty clause is expected. A judge will decide if Rep. David Eastman’s case can go forward.
  • OneWeb successfully launches communications satellite. The company says it will give remote communities in Alaska more choices for internet access.

  • Baby belugas: A study shows a decline in the Cook Inlet population.

    We had help from Alaska Public Media's Liz Ruskin, KNBA's Rhonda McBride and KDLL's Sabine Poux.

