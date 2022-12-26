KNBA News: Friday, Dec. 9th, 2022
Summary:
- A decision on a test case of the Alaska Constitution’s disloyalty clause is expected. A judge will decide if Rep. David Eastman’s case can go forward.
- OneWeb successfully launches communications satellite. The company says it will give remote communities in Alaska more choices for internet access.
Baby belugas: A study shows a decline in the Cook Inlet population.
We had help from Alaska Public Media's Liz Ruskin, KNBA's Rhonda McBride and KDLL's Sabine Poux.