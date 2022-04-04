© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
News

Quinhagak man found guilty of second-degree murder, multiple assault counts

KYUK | By Anna Rose MacArthur
Published April 4, 2022 at 8:54 AM AKDT
Katie Basile
/

A Quinhagak man has been found guilty of second degree murder, multiple counts of assault, and first degree robbery. The incident happened in 2019. The trial took three weeks, and a Bethel jury issued the verdict on March 25.

A statement from the Attorney General’s office says that Frank E. Nelson, age 31, received the convictions after assaulting Jesse Britton, age 53, in Quinhagak in 2019 over a dispute involving $100. Britton died about a month later from his injuries after weeks in critical care. Prosecutors say that Nelson later assaulted three police officers with a shotgun.

Following the verdict, Nelson was taken to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. He will be held without bail, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 27 before Judge Terrence Haas, who could sentence him to as many as 99 years in prison.

News
Anna Rose MacArthur
Anna Rose MacArthur is KYUK’s English Language News Reporter. She got her start reporting in Alaska at KNOM in Nome and then traveled South to report with KRTS in Marfa, Texas. Anna Rose soon missed rural Alaska and returned to the bush to join KYUK in September 2015. Anna Rose is a Transom Story Workshop graduate.
