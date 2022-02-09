Tlingit and Haida will have tribal assembly online again

Southeast Alaska’s largest Tribal government will hold its Tribal assembly virtually once more.

It’s the third time the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska will hold the event online. It’s scheduled for April 20-22.

Last year, the assembly was delayed until October in the hopes of COVID-19 case rates slowing down enough to meet in person. But it ended up going virtual.

With the current wave of COVID-19 cases in Alaska due to the omicron variant, the Tribe’s executive council opted to go virtual again.

During the assembly, delegates will vote for the Tribe’s president, officers in the Tribe’s executive council, tribal court judges and an emerging leader.

Delegates will also submit resolutions to the Tribe that establish what the priorities are and the position on issues affecting Tribal citizens.

The Tribe’s efforts to build a Tribal campus came from one of those resolutions last year. This year’s resolutions are not in yet. Delegates and Tlingit and Haida community councils have until April 1 to send them to the Tribe.