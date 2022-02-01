The trial has begun in the suit to redraw Alaska House voting district 38

The trial has begun in a lawsuit seeking to change the outline of Alaska House voting district 38.

The trial comes after the Calista Corporation, along with two private individuals from Scammon Bay and Hooper Bay, sued the Alaska Redistricting Board. Their legal complaint alleges that the board diluted the Calista region’s voting power when they adopted new House and Senate voting districts in 2021.

The plaintiffs want the districts redrawn to include Scammon Bay and Hooper Bay in District 38. The change would consolidate most of the Calista region into a single senate district. And it would include Scammon Bay and Hooper Bay in the same house district as Bethel. The lawsuit claims that these communities are socially and economically integrated, with Bethel serving as their hub.

The trial is being conducted virtually over Zoom and can be watched via YouTube. Witness testimony began Jan. 31 and will continue Feb. 1. Closing arguments are scheduled for Feb. 11.

Copyright 2022 KYUK. To see more, visit KYUK.