IndigiNews going silent in honor of ceremony

(Trigger warning: Residential "schools," child loss and continued impacts. Please take care of your mind, body, and spirit first and read with care or choose to close this newsletter. way’ xast xusalt cuzzins,)

Today is a heavy day. We will be hearing truth shared out of the Secwépemc and Tsilhqot'in.

(This was originally published at 11:32 a.m. Alaska time, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, by IndigiNews via email newsletter. It is republished here with permission.)

Today at 1 P.M., we will hear the number of how many of our sqilxw (Indigenous) kin were uncovered at the St. Joseph's Mission, a residential "school," that kidnapped many of our relatives from many Nations.

This newsletter is coming to you before 1 p.m., and a day early because at IndigiNews we choose to honour ceremony first.

This newsletter is completely dedicated to holding space so it looks a bit different. Our grieving protocol tells us when a sacred fire is lit, we go into ceremony.

In order to hold space for ceremony and spirit we will also be going silent as an outlet and not publishing any stories to our website after 1 p.m.

We want to take a moment to say a prayer for all those impacted today:

Kwulenchuten, Grandmothers, Grandfathers,

"Today is a heavy one for our people. We ask you to surround us with your strong presence so we can move through the coming times with hope. Let us not forget our sacredness in times when we become consumed with our grief. Help us to remember the beauty that is within, and the purpose that grounds us in this space and place in time. Help us to turn to our ceremonies and believe in their power even when we are feeling weak. Bring our people together in ways that are needed and let this be the beginning of collective healing, because with truth comes healing. For our Kin living away from home, displaced, or on the streets, wrap them up in your embrace, bring them the connection they need right now as they face this news alone.

"Above all let no harm come to the people.

way' limtlemt.

With all the Aunty love you need today and all the days to come,

Kelsie Kilawna"

This newsletter is dedicated to the memory of all whose lives were taken both at the "school," and as a result of the trauma and the following intergenerational trauma. You deserved better.

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. Access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866 925-4419. The KUU-US Crisis Line Society also offers 24-7 support at 250-723-4050 for adults, 250-723-2040 for youth, or toll free at 1-800-588-8717.