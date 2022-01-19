© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alaska Senate takes up legislation to formally recognize Tribes

KNBA | By Tripp J Crouse
Published January 19, 2022 at 9:59 AM AKST
Alaska-State-Capitol-Feb-7th-2017-000090.jpg
Skip Gray
/
360 North
The Alaska State Capitol is located on Fourth Street in downtown Juneau, pictured here on Feb. 7, 2017.

A measure to formally recognize Tribes in Alaska was taken up by the state Senate (January 18) and referred to Senate Affairs Committee.

The measure HB 123 would only recognize the 229 Tribes already recognized by the federal government.

Recognition would facilitate government-to-government relations between Tribes and the state.

In May, the Alaska House voted (34-4, 1 abstention, May 19, 2021), in favor of the measure.

The four “No “votes were from Republican representatives (Eastman, Kurka, McCabe, and McCarty) from the upper Southcentral corridor.

Previous versions of the bill have died in the state Legislature.

A separate and independent effort collected enough signatures to place a ballot initiative up for a vote at the general election.

News
Tripp J Crouse
See stories by Tripp J Crouse
Related Content