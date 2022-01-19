Alaska Senate takes up legislation to formally recognize Tribes

A measure to formally recognize Tribes in Alaska was taken up by the state Senate (January 18) and referred to Senate Affairs Committee.

The measure HB 123 would only recognize the 229 Tribes already recognized by the federal government.

Recognition would facilitate government-to-government relations between Tribes and the state.

In May, the Alaska House voted (34-4, 1 abstention, May 19, 2021), in favor of the measure.

The four “No “votes were from Republican representatives (Eastman, Kurka, McCabe, and McCarty) from the upper Southcentral corridor.

Previous versions of the bill have died in the state Legislature.

A separate and independent effort collected enough signatures to place a ballot initiative up for a vote at the general election.