The federal government is requesting feedback on subsistence policies

The federal government is holding a series of listening sessions this month to receive feedback on federal subsistence policy. The listening sessions are hosted by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The departments are seeking Alaska Native perspectives on how climate change has affected subsistence, and how subsistence policies could be updated to address those changes. They are also looking for ideas on how management of subsistence resources could better accommodate Alaska Native peoples’ needs.

Alaska Native subsistence virtual listening session open to Tribes, Tribal Consortia, Alaska Native Organizations, and Alaska Native corporations:

Monday, January 10, 2022

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. AKST

Please register in advance using the following Zoom link: https://doitalent.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIsdOCuqjksE-FP9_3laOwMiDC0KkTSY0o You may also join by phone by using the following dial-in information:

1 (669) 254-5252 Meeting ID: 1613964269 Passcode 018068; or

1 (646) 828-7666 Meeting ID: 1613964269 Passcode: 018068

Alaska Native subsistence virtual consultations with Tribes, Tribal consortia, and Alaska Native Organizations:

Thursday, January 20, 2022

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. AKST

Please register in advance using the following Zoom link: https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItc-ivpjgrEplmxYnru1AOR773ePbx65U

You may also join by phone by using the following dial-in information:

1 (669) 254-5252 Meeting ID: 1604178318 Passcode: 598591; or

1 (646) 828-7666 Meeting ID: 1604178318 Passcode: 598591

Friday, January 21, 2022

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. AKST

Please register in advance using the following Zoom link: https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItdOGgqTgsHRk7c4Rxe4bu3OyF_aEw_F8

You may also join by phone by using the following dial-in information:

I (669) 254-5252 Meeting ID: 1603887367 Passcode: 905674; or

I (646) 828-7666 Meeting ID: 1603887367 Passcode: 905674

Alaska Native subsistence virtual consultation with Alaska Native regional and village corporations:

Friday, January 28, 2022

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. AKST

Please register in advance using the following Zoom link: https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItceivrz0tH97YP3lOioApp4DvFTrniW0

You may also join by phone by using the following dial-in information:

1 (669) 254-2525 Meeting ID: 1606171675 Passcode: 956167; or

1 (646) 828-7666 Meeting ID: 1606171675 Passcode: 956167

