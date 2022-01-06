Ice road crew to start work on Kuskokwim Ice Road

The Kuskokwim Ice Road crew will begin plowing and marking the Kuskokwim Ice Road on Jan. 5. That’s according to Bethel Search and Rescue member and the Director of Operations for the Native Village of Napaimute, Mark Leary. Leary manages the crew that plows the ice road. Leary said that the ice has thickened up nicely after the recent cold spell.

"It always amazes me how quickly the river heals itself back up," said Leary.

Leary said that his crew was supposed to have arrived in Bethel from Kalskag to begin plowing on Jan. 3, but their air travel was delayed because of recent weather woes. He said that his next priority is to get a road in to Kalskag so that the crew can travel back and forth to plow when it’s needed.

