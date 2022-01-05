© 2022 KNBA
Dunleavy issues disaster declaration for Interior Alaska and Mat-Su storms

KNBA | By Andrew Kitchenman (Alaska Public Media and KTOO-Juneau)
Published January 5, 2022 at 9:42 AM AKST
Dunleavy-Press-12152021-EARLY.jpg
Wesley Early
/
Alaska Public Media
Gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses his budget proposal at a news conference on Dec. 15, 2021.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster emergency for some areas in Alaska affected by severe winter storms.

Dunleavy’s declaration covers the Copper River and Delta/Greely areas, as well as the Fairbanks North Star, Denali and Matanuska-Susitna boroughs.

Extreme winds and cold temperatures have affected the areas. At one point over the weekend, 20,000 households in Mat-Su lost power.

Dunleavy says now is the time to check in with neighbors and stay off the roads if possible.

The declaration activates a program that provides assistance to individuals or families to meet disaster-related necessary expenses and serious needs.

The Mat-Su Borough and American Red Cross established shelters at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla and Palmer Junior Middle School.

A contingent of National Guard soldiers and airmen are activated in Fairbanks to assist the borough with any transportation needs.

