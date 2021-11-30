© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Snarls, 'Fixed Gear'

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published November 30, 2021 at 5:05 AM AKST

The volatility of new love can be an excitement or a detriment depending on the moment. In "Fixed Gear," the self-described "glitter emo alt rock" quartet Snarls explores the space between these feelings. In her lilting voice, Chlo White parses the first steps of love: hesitant, but wondering what the other person's thinking, what they carry inside. White sings about feeling guarded herself, but wants to open up and let love bloom — guitars suddenly surge behind her as she lets her true intentions show: "I wanna make you come to life / All the way / So I'll never have to worry that you'll fade."

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad and volunteering at WYSO. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and fills in for Niki Dakota on Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
