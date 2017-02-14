PWR BTTM Announces New Album, Shares Glitterific 'Big Beautiful Day' Video

ADVISORY: This video contains profanity.

Ben Hopkins and Liv Bruce are radiant beings who make every minute louder, more glamorous and deeply personal as PWR BTTM. The punk duo has announced Pageant, its follow-up to 2015's Ugly Cherries, with the outrageous "Big Beautiful Day."

"There are men in every town / Who live to bring you down," Hopkins sings. "My advice is to look incredible / As you make their lives regrettable / By being your damn self."

This is part of PWR BTTM's core: revel in, and shout out, your individuality, even and especially in the face of misguided masculinity. But PWR BTTM is quick to extend their sympathies to those same men, "who never had a choice but to grow up and be scared to be your friend."

Pageant comes out May 12 on Polyvinyl. In the meantime, watch PWR BTTM's Tiny Desk Concert and read NPR Music's cover story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.