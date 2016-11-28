This Week on Earthsongs: Crystal Shawanda

On the Wikwemikong reserve of Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Crystal Shawanda grew up with country music and the blues. The pain and authenticity in artists’ voices moved her as she sang at funerals at a young age, a witness to alcoholism and depression in her community. Always self-motivated and ambitious, Crystal wrote an album by age 13 and moved to Nashville at 16. There, she was offered a record deal at RCA, despite being told along the way that she was not marketable as a country artist. Her first album awarded her CCMA’s Female Artist of the Year in 2008. Crystal’s next move was to create her own record label, New Sun Records. After her album Just Like You won a 2013 Juno for Album of the Year, the blues influence emerged in her 2014 record The Whole World’s Got the Blues. Her latest album is a blend of both worlds and a testament to her feelings of being an outsider. With tracks like “Ancestor” about the importance of family and using your voice to teach the next generation, Fish Out of Water sends a message that it’s OK not to fit in.

Discography

Fish Out of Water (2016)

The Whole World’s Got the Blues (2014)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2010)

Geronimo (2010)

Dawn of a New Day (2008)

