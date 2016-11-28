This Week on Earthsongs: Crystal Shawanda
On the Wikwemikong reserve of Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Crystal Shawanda grew up with country music and the blues. The pain and authenticity in artists’ voices moved her as she sang at funerals at a young age, a witness to alcoholism and depression in her community. Always self-motivated and ambitious, Crystal wrote an album by age 13 and moved to Nashville at 16. There, she was offered a record deal at RCA, despite being told along the way that she was not marketable as a country artist. Her first album awarded her CCMA’s Female Artist of the Year in 2008. Crystal’s next move was to create her own record label, New Sun Records. After her album Just Like You won a 2013 Juno for Album of the Year, the blues influence emerged in her 2014 record The Whole World’s Got the Blues. Her latest album is a blend of both worlds and a testament to her feelings of being an outsider. With tracks like “Ancestor” about the importance of family and using your voice to teach the next generation, Fish Out of Water sends a message that it’s OK not to fit in.
Discography
Fish Out of Water (2016)
The Whole World’s Got the Blues (2014)
I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2010)
Geronimo (2010)
Dawn of a New Day (2008)
Playlist
Artist (Song) Album
- Blue Moon Marquee (Ain’t No Stranger) Gypsy Blues
- Josh Halverson (Cupid – Single)
- John McLeod (Lucy Jane – Single)
- Twin Flames (Porchlight) Jaaji and Chelsey June
- Samantha Crain (Up On The Table) You (Understand)
- Crystal Shawanda (Fish Out of Water) Fish Out of Water
- Crystal Shawanda (Laid Back) Fish Out of Water
- Crystal Shawanda (Ancestor) Fish Out of Water
- Tara Williamson (New York/LA) Songs to Keep Us Warm
- Annie Humphrey (The Scientist) Uncombed Hair
- Emily Wurramara (Black Smoke) Black Smoke – EP
- A Tribe Called Red (Sisters feat. Northern Voice) Nation ll Nation