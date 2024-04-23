© 2024 KNBA
Live In-Studio: Mike Love

KNBA | By Prince Albert,
Loren Dixon
Published April 23, 2024 at 1:34 PM AKDT
Photo by Sean M. Hower

On March 6, 2024 your Reggae Mix host Mr. Prince and Loren Dixon spoke with Mike Love who will be here for the Light at Night Music festival on June 29, 2024.

With a foundation rooted in the spirituality and message-based music of Reggae and Rastafari, Mike Love blends the sounds of progressive and classic rock, pop, R & B, soul, blues, flamenco, jazz and so much more. Healing is at the core of his music. With ever evolving live performances, Love keeps his organically grown fanbase returning again and again to witness the evolution of tried and true fan favorites, and the ever-expanding repertoire of new music that is constantly surfacing. Fans often leave live performances remarking about how they have just been to church, or had a bad day turned around.
Live In-Studio
Prince Albert
Name: Mr. Prince
Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 30 years. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, and KMXS. His passion for Music and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format for KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be on a long road trip or you’ll find him hanging out at his log cabin in the quiet, but bear filled hillside valley of his hometown Anchorage.
