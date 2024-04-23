Live In-Studio: Mike Love

With a foundation rooted in the spirituality and message-based music of Reggae and Rastafari, Mike Love blends the sounds of progressive and classic rock, pop, R & B, soul, blues, flamenco, jazz and so much more. Healing is at the core of his music. With ever evolving live performances, Love keeps his organically grown fanbase returning again and again to witness the evolution of tried and true fan favorites, and the ever-expanding repertoire of new music that is constantly surfacing. Fans often leave live performances remarking about how they have just been to church, or had a bad day turned around.