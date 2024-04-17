© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live In-Studio: Emily Anderson

KNBA | By Loren Dixon
Published April 17, 2024 at 12:38 PM AKDT
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson joined Afternoon Host Loren Dixon live in-studio sharing songs and conversation about her new music and what it's like to be a part of the Parlor in the Round.

Emily's 2022 Album, “Salt & Water”, with continued airplay on KNBA, includes the single “Gold” which was featured in a national Miller Lite campaign and a number of her works have been featured in video games (Calico, The Stars Between Us).

Parlor in the Round is closing out Season 9 featuring Australian alt-rock phenom, Alex Lahey, Fairbanks artist Emily Anderson, and 3pitome, the lead vocalist of RnB ensemble Wasabi Black.

The Parlor in the Round is Alaska’s songwriter improv gameshow, it's part Nashville style songwriters round, part dinner theater, and part improv musical comedy. Borrowing from the guitar pull tradition of porches and campfires, songwriters from all walks of Alaskan life are paired with nationally-acclaimed artists to trade songs, stories and some songwriting homework. After the intermission, the musicians improvise songs based on written submissions from the audience. Hosted by Kevin Worrell, this unique concert experience draws out the strength and vulnerability of each artist while holding the crowd closely throughout the performance. This concert series has featured the likes of Joan Osborne, Peter Mulvey, Medium Build, and Quinn Christopherson.
Live In-Studio
Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 30 years. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, and KMXS. His passion for Music and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format for KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be on a long road trip or you’ll find him hanging out at his log cabin in the quiet, but bear filled hillside valley of his hometown Anchorage.
See stories by Loren Dixon