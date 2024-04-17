Live In-Studio: Emily Anderson

Emily's 2022 Album, “Salt & Water”, with continued airplay on KNBA, includes the single “Gold” which was featured in a national Miller Lite campaign and a number of her works have been featured in video games (Calico, The Stars Between Us).

Parlor in the Round is closing out Season 9 featuring Australian alt-rock phenom, Alex Lahey, Fairbanks artist Emily Anderson, and 3pitome, the lead vocalist of RnB ensemble Wasabi Black.

The Parlor in the Round is Alaska’s songwriter improv gameshow, it's part Nashville style songwriters round, part dinner theater, and part improv musical comedy. Borrowing from the guitar pull tradition of porches and campfires, songwriters from all walks of Alaskan life are paired with nationally-acclaimed artists to trade songs, stories and some songwriting homework. After the intermission, the musicians improvise songs based on written submissions from the audience. Hosted by Kevin Worrell, this unique concert experience draws out the strength and vulnerability of each artist while holding the crowd closely throughout the performance. This concert series has featured the likes of Joan Osborne, Peter Mulvey, Medium Build, and Quinn Christopherson.