Live In-Studio: Tomo Nakayama

Afternoon Host, Loren Dixon, sat with Tomo Nakayama to talk about Parlor in the Round, the Seattle Music Scene, and his body of work.

Born in Japan and raised in Seattle, Washington, Tomo Nakayama is an artist whose melodic, complex and emotionally compelling music has been praised by NPR, the New York Times, and hometown radio station KEXP

When music journalists say things like 'this artist is a fixture in Seattle music,' there’s probably no one right now who fits that title better than Nakayama. - KEXP

After the critically acclaimed indie-folk albums “Fog on the Lens” and “Pieces of Sky” (named "Best Folk Act" by Seattle Weekly), Nakayama surprised his fans by releasing his latest album "Melonday" (on Porchlight Records), a collection of instantly memorable and undeniably danceable synthpop songs.

“Melonday” was named one of the Top Albums of the year by Seattle Times, KEXP, and Seattle Met Magazine,

