Music Matters
KNBA Morning Newscasts

New years hopes

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published December 31, 2022 at 3:11 PM AKST
unnamed (1).jpg
Cook Inlet Tribal Council Building where potluck was held (Photo by: Rhonda McBride/KNBA)

In the news business, there’s an annual ritual to take to the streets and ask people about their hopes for the New Year. And of course, those can differ widely, depending on who you ask.  

But KNBA’s Rhonda McBride tried to get a pulse on what people are thinking as they bid farewell to 2022.  

This is something I’ve done for years, and it’s revealing what people say, because it does vary a lot from year to year. And this year is definitely different. Maybe it’s because of how COVID brought us back to what matters most.  

Although this is not a scientific sampling, people do seem to be more focused on family and are looking for happiness in the simple things.  

That seemed to be the case when I stopped in on a potluck at the Cook Inlet Tribal Council building – where CITC staffers gathered with some of those they work with – those in recovery from addiction or transitioning from life in prison. Their families were also invited.  

It’s good to be reminded that many of us are struggling to regain a sense of normalcy – and good to know that perhaps for the first time, it seems in reach.  

—KNBA's offices are located in the CITC building. Adding for context.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
