New years hopes

In the news business, there’s an annual ritual to take to the streets and ask people about their hopes for the New Year. And of course, those can differ widely, depending on who you ask.

But KNBA’s Rhonda McBride tried to get a pulse on what people are thinking as they bid farewell to 2022.

This is something I’ve done for years, and it’s revealing what people say, because it does vary a lot from year to year. And this year is definitely different. Maybe it’s because of how COVID brought us back to what matters most.

Although this is not a scientific sampling, people do seem to be more focused on family and are looking for happiness in the simple things.

That seemed to be the case when I stopped in on a potluck at the Cook Inlet Tribal Council building – where CITC staffers gathered with some of those they work with – those in recovery from addiction or transitioning from life in prison. Their families were also invited.

It’s good to be reminded that many of us are struggling to regain a sense of normalcy – and good to know that perhaps for the first time, it seems in reach.

—KNBA's offices are located in the CITC building. Adding for context.