Healthy Winters

As we head into another pandemic winter, your friends at KNBA want to encourage you to take care of both your mental and physical health. It’s been a tough couple of years, and we know the short days don’t make it any easier.



Layer up and get outside! Whether it’s a ski run, a walk around the block or a skate, fresh air and movement will do the body good.



Enjoy traditional foods. Connecting to your culture is a great way to nourish your body.



Call up a friend or family member to check in and catch up. Alaskans know best the importance of fostering community throughout the winter.



And of course, getting vaccinated is still our greatest tool to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.



Let’s take care of ourselves, and each other.



Resources:

CITC Recover Resources

Recover Alaska

Healthy Futures

Alaska 211

National Alliance on Mental Illness

ANTHC Suicide prevention resources

CDC COVID-19 prevention



Thank you to:

Alaska Native Heritage Center

AK Toy Rentals

Hilltop Ski Area

Pablo's Bicycle Rentals