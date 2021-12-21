© 2022 KNBA
By Loren Dixon
Published December 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM AKST
new_livery1.jpg

Thank you for the wonderful support throughout 2021! 

Member donations to KNBA make it possible to connect us all with Music that Matters, Native programming, and Local News.

As 2021 comes to a close,  you can be a part of our Alaska Airlines Adventure Sweepstakes!

Make an End-of-Year donation HERE and you’ll be automatically entered in a Sweepstakes drawing where the winner will get 2 Round-Trip Tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines fly’s!

We’ll announce the winner on the radio January 7, 2021. Tax Deductible Donations can be made Here

OFFICIAL RULES

Prize Description: 2 round-trip airline tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies (restrictions apply) $2,500 total prize value;

Each person who makes a donation during KNBA’s End-of-the-Year campaign at KNBA.org from December 15-31, 2021 will be automatically entered in the sweepstakes. Free entry in the sweepstakes can be made by emailing Kayla Rearden at KNBA. No entries will be accepted after 12 PM, Dec. 31, 2021.  Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. KNBA or Koahnic Broadcast Corporation employees or their immediate families are not eligible. KNBA will conduct a random drawing to determine the winner—Then announce the winner on KNBA’s Morning Line program, 8-9AM, Fri., Jan. 7th, 2022. The winner will be notified by phone or email and must claim the prize within 7 days of notification. The winner must sign a release form allowing KNBA to use his/her name, picture and voice recording for promotional purposes. All decisions of KNBA management are final. 

Thank you to Alaska Airlines for their partnership!

brand2_0.JPG

Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 30 years. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, and KMXS. His passion for Music and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format for KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be on a long road trip or you’ll find him hanging out at his log cabin in the quiet, but bear filled hillside valley of his hometown Anchorage.
