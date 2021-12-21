Thank you for the wonderful support throughout 2021!

Member donations to KNBA make it possible to connect us all with Music that Matters, Native programming, and Local News.

As 2021 comes to a close, you can be a part of our Alaska Airlines Adventure Sweepstakes!

Make an End-of-Year donation HERE and you’ll be automatically entered in a Sweepstakes drawing where the winner will get 2 Round-Trip Tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines fly’s!

We’ll announce the winner on the radio January 7, 2021. Tax Deductible Donations can be made Here

OFFICIAL RULES

Prize Description: 2 round-trip airline tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies (restrictions apply) $2,500 total prize value;

Each person who makes a donation during KNBA’s End-of-the-Year campaign at KNBA.org from December 15-31, 2021 will be automatically entered in the sweepstakes. Free entry in the sweepstakes can be made by emailing Kayla Rearden at KNBA. No entries will be accepted after 12 PM, Dec. 31, 2021. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. KNBA or Koahnic Broadcast Corporation employees or their immediate families are not eligible. KNBA will conduct a random drawing to determine the winner—Then announce the winner on KNBA’s Morning Line program, 8-9AM, Fri., Jan. 7th, 2022. The winner will be notified by phone or email and must claim the prize within 7 days of notification. The winner must sign a release form allowing KNBA to use his/her name, picture and voice recording for promotional purposes. All decisions of KNBA management are final.

Thank you to Alaska Airlines for their partnership!