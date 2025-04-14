Beyond Boarding Schools Summit: Towards Truth and Healing

“Beyond Boarding Schools: Towards Truth and Healing” is a community-driven initiative honoring the legacy of Alaska’s Native boarding school era. Bringing together survivors, families, educators, and advocates, the project centers truth-telling, cultural healing, and justice. Through events, storytelling, ceremonies, and resources, it amplifies Native voices and supports collective healing.

Friday, May 2, 2025 | 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM | Alaska Native Heritage Center, Anchorage, AK

Join us for a day of storytelling, discussion, remembrance, and ceremony.

Event Schedule Highlights:

9:30 AM – Doors Open + Self-Guided Exhibit Tours

10:00 AM – Opening Ceremony & Keynote

10:30 AM – Panel 1: Before Boarding Schools & Disruption of Traditional Teachings

11:45 AM – Lunch & Heritage Center Documentary Screening

1:00 PM – Panel 2: Boarding Schools and Their Legacy of Trauma

2:30 PM – Panel 3: What’s Next for Alaska Native Children?

3:30 PM – Closing Ceremonies

Stories of Resilience: News Stories & Multimedia Projects

This space honors firsthand accounts, reflections, and multimedia contributions from community members impacted by boarding school policies. Explore projects that deepen understanding of the boarding school era and uplift Native knowledge systems.



🎧 Podcast Series: “Voices Beyond” (Launching May 2025)

🎥 Heritage Center Totem Documentary

📷 Archival Photo Gallery: Sheldon Jackson School, Sitka

🎨 Artist Features: Art as Healing

Community Healing Resources

Directory of Alaska Native counseling and healing organizations

Ceremony guides and protocols

Talking Circle resources

Recommendations for educators and allies

