© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live In-Studio: Wiley Post

KNBA | By Loren Dixon
Published April 17, 2024 at 1:19 PM AKDT
viberate.com

On April 5, 2024 members of the Anchorage band Wiley Post joined Local Spotlight host Loren Dixon live in-studio to share their newest single "Sundays".



Wiley Post brings to mind the sound of Pacific Northwest indie rock with lyrics about plants, runs in the mountains and the feeling of heartbreak that can only be amplified by long, dark winters.

The band name inspired by the Aviator who lost his life in Alaska… On August 15, 1935, Post and American humorist Will Rogers were killed when their aircraft crashed on takeoff from a lagoon near Point Barrow.
Live In-Studio
Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 30 years. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, and KMXS. His passion for Music and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format for KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be on a long road trip or you’ll find him hanging out at his log cabin in the quiet, but bear filled hillside valley of his hometown Anchorage.
See stories by Loren Dixon