Live In-Studio: Wiley Post
On April 5, 2024 members of the Anchorage band Wiley Post joined Local Spotlight host Loren Dixon live in-studio to share their newest single "Sundays".
Wiley Post brings to mind the sound of Pacific Northwest indie rock with lyrics about plants, runs in the mountains and the feeling of heartbreak that can only be amplified by long, dark winters.
The band name inspired by the Aviator who lost his life in Alaska… On August 15, 1935, Post and American humorist Will Rogers were killed when their aircraft crashed on takeoff from a lagoon near Point Barrow.