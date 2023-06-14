June 2023 Membership Salmonfest Sweepstakes

June 2023 Membership Sweepstakes!

In the coming weeks, KNBA must meet a critical budget goal to continue reporting local and national news, share community voices, and local music through our airwaves. We are about 88% of the way to meeting our membership revenue goal and only have until June 30th to do so. If you donate before June 30th, 2023 at any level you will be automatically entered to win two 3-day tickets to Salmonfest, 2023.

We appreciate if you could further strengthen your commitment to KNBA by making a new or additional contribution to KNBA today. The best and most secure way to donate is online at KNBA.org or call (877)796-2700.

We are able to thrive with the generous support and contributions from listeners like you. You understand the value of independent music stations and donations to our cause provide the entire community with Alaskan voices, an incredible variety of music, and Native experiences and perspectives.

OFFICIAL RULES

Prize Description: 3 day pass for two at Salmonfest 2023, Ninilchik Alaska, August 4, 5, 6 2023.

Each person who makes a donation before June 30th, 2023 during KNBA’s 2023 June Membership campaign will be automatically entered in the sweepstakes. Free entry in the sweepstakes can be made by emailing Kayla Rearden at k.rearden@knba.org.

One entry per person, and you must be 18 years of age or older. KNBA will conduct a random drawing to determine the winner, and he or she will be notified by phone or email. The Winner will be announced by July 10, 2023, and prize must be claimed within 7 days of notification.

The winner must sign a release form allowing KNBA to use his/her name, picture and voice recording for promotional purposes. All decisions of KNBA management are final.

KNBA or Koahnic Broadcast Corporation employees or their immediate family members are not eligible.

Thank you to KNBA’s awesome members!