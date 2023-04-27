SAVE THE DATE: KNBA 2024 Alaska Native Art Auction Gala: April 13th 2023

It is time to prepare for our upcoming KNBA 2024 Alaska Native Art Auction Gala!



SAVE THE DATE:

April 13th, 2023

KNBA 90.3 2024 Alaska Native Art Auction Gala

Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage, Alaska

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

All funds raised will go to support KBC's mission to be the leader in bringing Native voices to Alaska and the Nation. With your support we are able to produce programs such as National Native News, Native America Calling, and the Nation's only Native urban public radio station, KNBA 90.3 FM.

Interested in starting the conversation on sponsorship, attendance, tickets, and tables for our Art Auction event? Contact Larry Cleland at LCleland@knba.org .

Interested in supporting Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and KNBA by donating art? Contact Cindy Hector to inquire about Art Auction Donations at CHector@knba.org .

This Auction is designed to feature artists, local and national, and original artwork to over 400 community leaders and KBC supporters. With your support, 2024 will be the most successful Auction to date!

Benefits of Donating. There are many good reasons to support our mission, including:



Display of your artwork to an audience of over 400 VIPS

Distribution of Artist Guide to hundreds of potential buyers

One free Auction ticket (which includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+

Up to 20% commission on pieces raising $500+ during the LIVE Auction

Featured during Artist Spotlight, aired on KNBA and distributed to stations across Alaska

Commission. Donors submitting artwork valued at $500+ are eligible to receive a commission of up to 20% on gross proceeds from the sale of their artwork during the LIVE Auction. Commission must be negotiated in writing prior to the Auction, and will be paid to LIVE Auction Artist after KBC receives full payment by purchaser.

Auction Attendance. Auction tickets are $150 per person and include dinner. Donating artists receive:



One (1) Auction ticket at no cost and one (1) Auction ticket for a guest at a reduced rate of $75 for art donations valued at $500+ .

. An invitation for up to two Auction tickets at a reduced rate of $75 per ticket, per person for art donations valued at $499 or less.

To receive the benefits above, Donating Artists must fill out the attached Donation Form and completed art by April 5, 2024, and must RSVP by March 29, 2024, to attend Art Auction as a guest (see Auction Attendance subheading above). For questions or concerns, please contact Cindy Hector – (907) 793-3528 or chector@KNBA.org,

Art Auction Donation Forms and Guidelines:



Revisit the 2023 KNBA Alaska Native Art Auction Experience! Check out photos from out 2023 event below: