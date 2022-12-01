2022 End-of-the-Year Alaska Airlines Adventure Sweepstakes

Thank you for the wonderful support throughout 2022, a year of reconnecting with public broadcasting in Alaska!

It is support through generous donations made by KNBA Members that support our operations and our ability to continue to bring vital news, community voices, and local music to a resident, national, and global audience.

As the 2022 comes to a close, we want you to be a part of our Alaska Airlines Adventure Sweepstakes!

Make an End-of-Year one-time or additional donation of $120 or more (including monthly sustaining donations of $10/month for a total of $120/year) and you will be automatically entered in a sweepstakes where the winner will get 2 Round-Trip Tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines fly’s!

The winner will be announced on air on January 13th, 2023 on KNBA 90.3 FM. Entries limited to age 18+ and restrictions apply.