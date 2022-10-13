KNBA 2023 Alaska Native Art Auction: Save The Date!

KNBA Alaska Native Art Auction Official Date:

Saturday, March 25th, 2023

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is appreciative of your interest in attending the 2023 Alaska Native Art Auction. This art auction will be held on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at the Captain Cook Hotel. Add this date to your calendar today!

All funds raised will go to support KBC’s mission to be the leader in bringing Native voices to Alaska and the Nation. With your support we are able to produce programs such as National Native News, Native America Calling, and the Nation’s only Native urban public radio station, KNBA 90.3fm.

This Auction is designed to feature artists, local and national, and original artwork to over 400 community leaders and KBC supporters. With your support, 2023 will be the most successful Auction to date!

Want to inquire on table sponsorship and tickets? Please contact Larry Cleland at LCleland@knba.org .

Art Donation DEADLINE: March 17, 2023

To donate, please contact Cindy Hector – (907) 793-3528 or chector@KNBA.org

To find details on Art Auction Donation or Artist Donation Forms access the following documents:

Benefits of Donating. There are many good reasons to support our mission, including:



Display of your artwork to an audience of over 400 VIPS

Distribution of Artist Guide to hundreds of potential buyers

One free Auction ticket (which includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+

Up to 20% commission on pieces raising $500+ during the LIVE Auction

Featured during Artist Spotlight, aired on KNBA and distributed to stations across Alaska

To receive the benefits above, Donating Artists must fill out the attached Donation Form and completed art by March 17, 2023, and must RSVP by March 10, 2023, to attend Art Auction as a guest (see Auction Attendance subheading above). For questions or concerns, please contact Cindy Hector – (907) 793-3528 or chector@KNBA.org

