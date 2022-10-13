Alaska Federation of Natives 2022 Gavel-To-Gavel Live Coverage by Koahnic Broadcast Corporation

(AFN Flyer Placed Here)

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and KNBA are proud to present the 26th Annual Gavel-to-Gavel Radio Broadcast of the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention. KNBA 90.3 FM presents the annual radio broadcast of the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Annual Convention live from the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage, Alaska, October 20-22, 2022.

The gavel-to-gavel broadcast is hosted by KNBA News Director Rhonda McBride. The coverage follows the convention main podium featuring Alaska Native leaders, state, local and federal officials, as well as special guests who address the AFN.

Tune in for this broadcast during the following times:



Thursday 10/20 & Friday 10/21 : 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday 10/22: 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tune in from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day for the live talk program Alaska’s Native Voice (ANV), hosted by National Native News anchor Antonia Gonzales and freelance producer Emily Schwing. The program, now in its 11th year, highlights guests and recorded voices from AFN attendees, and engages in conversation about top issues facing Alaska Native communities across the state including climate issues, education, and language and culture.

This broadcast showcases a daily five-minute AFN news roundup hosted by KNBA's Hannah Bissett. The newscast brings the happenings of the AFN from a variety of voices from attendees, leaders, community members and others.

The mission of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is to be the leader in bringing Native voices to Alaska and the nation. Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, one of the country's leading national Native media enterprises, operates national radio programming-National Native News, Native America Calling and the RIVR, as well as Native Voice 1, a distribution source for Native stations across the country. KBC operates KNBA-FM 90.3 in Anchorage, Alaska, the country's first urban Native radio station.

