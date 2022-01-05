World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2002

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

At the close of every year, there's always this question: "What records from this year, that we're raving about now, will we actually be listening to in 20 years?"

Turns out, 2002 was a strong one.

There was Wilco's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Interpol's Turn On The Bright Lights, Coldplay's A Rush of Blood To The Head, Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots frmo The Flaming Lips and Beck's Sea Change. For starters.

Bruce Springsteen and Norah Jones released stunners, the latter garnering Ms. Jones a serious Grammy haul. In the indie world, records by The Mountain Goats (All Hail West Texas), Spoon's Kill The Moonlight and Bright Eyes' Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground all have retained that magical aura.

Copyright 2022 XPN