Steve Lillywhite On U2's 'No Line'

World Cafe celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Steve Lillywhite, whose most recent project took him to Dublin to produce No Line On The Horizon, U2's 12th studio album.

The album began to take shape in Morocco a year ago, then traveled to Dublin and New York, finally finishing up in London. With tracks as diverse as the operatic, gospel-themed "Moment of Surrender" to the solid rock "Get On Your Boots," Bono and company have produced another eclectic record with the help of Lillywhite.

In this session with David Dye, Lillywhite gives an inside scoop on the definitive Irish rockers' working process. He highlights how he and co-producers Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois each contributed to the album and shares his personal insight on some favorite tracks. The party continues as Dye spins a playlist from Irish artists, including new music from Lisa Hannigan and Bell X-1, plus classics from David Gray, The Frames and Van Morrison.

