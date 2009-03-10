The Dodos' Tribal-Folk Crossover

The Dodos began as the unlikely partnership of Meric Long's country-blues finger picking with Logan Kroeber's experimental drumming. By incorporating their experiences with West African Ewe drumming and prog-metal, The Dodos created a sound driven by polyrhythmic tribal beats and acoustic guitar, as well as sincere lyrics. Though the band's almost primitive play with syncopated beats has likened it to acts such as Yeasayer and Animal Collective, Long and Kroeber have developed a distinctly lyrical and sweet folk style.

The Dodos' propulsive sound is best consumed live, but it's captured effectively on band's sophomore album, Visiter. The constant conversation between driving guitar and energetic drum patterns turns what would otherwise be simple folk-pop melodies into dynamic, danceable hits. In a session with host David Dye, the duo discusses the complex creation of Visiter.

