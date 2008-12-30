Bon Iver: Sparse And Ghostly

Using the Bon Iver moniker, Justin Vernon became an instant critics' darling upon the release of For Emma, Forever Ago early this year. Following the difficult breakup of a long-term relationship — as well as that of his previous band, DeYarmond Edison — Vernon escaped to a secluded Wisconsin cabin and, in spite of his intentions to simply hibernate, began to write.

The result is an album that sounds naked without coming off as pretentious, and emotional without seeming precious. Vernon's primal falsetto accentuates his sparse and ghostly arrangements in this session on World Cafe. Vernon is accompanied here by a four-piece backing band, which includes Vernon's former guitar student Mike Noyce and drummer Sean Carey, who was inspired by For Emma and decided that he was the best person to help realize the songs live.

This segment originally ran Oct. 25, 2008.

