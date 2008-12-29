Coldplay: Beyond Introspection

One of the most successful and popular bands of the decade, Coldplay made a name for itself with a string of introspective pop hits. But its new album marks a step in a different direction. With Viva La Vida, Coldplay expands its repertoire as Chris Martin's distinctive falsetto coexists with greater orchestration and more varied pop and rock sounds. Hear an interview with Coldplay as it stops by WXPN's World Cafe with David Dye.

The English band has sold more than 30 million albums, but Viva la Vida showcases a more mature sound, brought out with the help of producer Brian Eno, who transformed a Spanish church into a recording studio for the album. The disc sold more than 300,000 copies on its first day, and in just two weeks, it made history as the most downloaded album ever. Coldplay has already begun planning a new release for 2009, composed mostly of songs that didn't make the cut for Viva La Vida.

This segment originally ran Aug. 8, 2008.

