Season's Greetings With The Singing Saw

Although his choice of musical instrument is unusual, the songs Music Tapes main man Julian Koster plays on it are not. Sometimes lonely and sometimes haunting, the songs on Koster's first holiday album, The Singing Saw at Christmastime, are childlike, comforting, fresh warm. Koster named his saw Badger and claims that he doesn't really play the instrument; instead, the saw plays, sings and has a clear voice, all its own.

Koster is currently on a month-long Holiday Cheer Caroling Tour, which is taking him to several cities in the U.S. and Canada. Cynicism is laid to rest as Koster tells his tale of caroling his way across the country, playing at the homes of any who extend an invitation.

