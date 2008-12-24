Mary Chapin Carpenter's Christmas Special

A venerable and popular country-folk singer, Mary Chapin Carpenter recently made a foray into holiday music, releasing an album of traditional and original Christmas music titled Come Darkness, Come Light.

Though she began as a folksinger in Washington, D.C., Carpenter became a chart-topping country hitmaker in the '80s, winning five Grammy Awards in the process. Carpenter no longer churns out Nashville-friendly smashes, but her fan base remains intensely devoted to her intimate and reflective music. Carpenter showcases her new holiday music in a session with host David Dye.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.