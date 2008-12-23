Charlie Haden: Just A 'Rambling Boy'

Charlie Haden in Studio on World Cafe 12/23/08 Listen • 0:00

Though Charlie Haden is best known for his jazz explorations, his latest effort, Rambling Boy, straddles Americana, folk and country. It's a return to his musical roots that brims with nostalgia for his days growing up in the American heartland.

In honor of his parents' radio show, where a 2-year-old Charlie first appeared in 1939, the new record is a family affair, featuring Haden's wife Ruth, his son, harmonies from his triplet daughters, and his friends Pat Metheny and Elvis Costello. The album wraps up with an original recording from the Haden Family Radio Show and a new song named for his birthplace: Shenandoah, Iowa.

