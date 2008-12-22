Frightened Rabbit: Emotional Scottish Rock

Slowly stepping into the public spotlight after years spent honing their style and sound, the Scottish indie-rockers in Frightened Rabbit make music marked by emotional lyrics, lush instrumentation and catchy melodies.

The band's latest studio album, The Midnight Organ Fight, demonstrates serious artistic growth for Frightened Rabbit. With emotional lyrics, lush instrumentation and catchy melodies, the new disc is pop-based, but with folk and blues influences.

