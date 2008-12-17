Steve Lillywhite On Morrissey's 'Vauxhall And I'

By the time Vauxhall and I came around in 1994, Morrissey had already wooed the world, both in The Smiths and with a few critically acclaimed solo albums. His fourth solo effort marked a bit of a return to the jangly Smiths style, but as Morrissey has proved over and over again since then, he just keeps perfecting it.

Producer Steve Lillywhite gave Vauxhall and I the lush sound for which Morrissey recordings had been begging. In an interview with host David Dye, Lillywhite talks about the creation of the album, as well as what made Morrissey ask him back for two more.

"I see it like a painting," Lillywhite says. "When you make records, the voice is the thing at the front, and you paint a backdrop around it."

