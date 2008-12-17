© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Mercury Rev: The Lillywhite Session

XPN
Published December 17, 2008 at 6:46 AM AKST

An underground favorite since its distorted art-pop first appeared in 1991, Mercury Rev sees reinvention as the key to its creativity. With Snowflake Midnight, the psych-rock veterans embraced open-source technology, allowing them to experiment with audio effects designed by people around the globe.

In a Lillywhite Session produced by Steve Lillywhite, Mercury Rev talks about discovering the sound for the latest record, as well as the concept of a "Brain Waves Concert."

