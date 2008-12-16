Carrie Rodriguez Steps Out On Her Own

Carrie Rodriguez asserts herself as a gifted songwriter on her recent album, She Ain't Me. A classically trained violinist, Rodriguez was discovered by veteran songwriter Chip Taylor and released three critically acclaimed duet albums with him. Together, the two explored country and Americana in a rich and modern context.

Now embarking on a solo career, she demonstrates her remarkable skill on a slew of instruments, including the mandolin, fiddle and tenor guitar. Unlike her debut, for which Taylor wrote or co-wrote most of the songs, Rodriguez takes the mantle as chief songwriter on She Ain't Me, resulting in a significantly more diverse collection.

