Golden Animals: Into The Desert

Blending '60s psychedelic- and surf-rock with bluesy folk, Golden Animals formed when Tommy Eisner (vocals, guitar) and Linda Beercroft (vocals, percussion) met on a sidewalk in Brooklyn. After recording the Do the Roar! EP, the duo relocated out west to house-sit for cult figure Gordon Kennedy, author of Children of the Sun.

True to the band's biggest influence, The Doors' Jim Morrison, the new desert environs inspired a wealth of music. The result is Free Your Mind and Win a Pony, which was produced by Chris Coady (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, Blonde Redhead).

