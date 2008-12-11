Joseph Arthur: Not 'Much To Hide'

Singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur has always followed an unconventional career path: The Grammy-nominated performer long ago began prolifically self-releasing his albums, many of which bear his own paintings as cover art. In a session with host David Dye, Arthur discusses how the new album is a response to its predecessor, and alludes to the making of an electronic album.

Arthur's music has been compared to the work of Jeff Buckley, Leonard Cohen and Joe Henry, and he's toured with Tracy Chapman and Ben Harper, among others. His new album, Temporary People, followed a string of unpredictable EPs.

Copyright 2008 XPN