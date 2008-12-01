Passion Pit: The Valentine That Keeps On Giving

Passion Pit began as a valentine. Singer-songwriter Michael Angelakos compiled the Chunk of Change EP on his own with the intention of giving it to his girlfriend as a Valentine's Day gift. Balancing an infectious explosion of sound with soft and subtle tones, the album made its way across his school's campus.

Chunk of Change features sultry synths, driving beats and energetic melodies. After that disc caused a stir, several friends joined Angelakos to form a five-piece group with a tour — and a full-length album — scheduled in 2009.

