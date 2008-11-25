Brett Dennen Sings 'Hope For The Hopeless'

Brett Dennen's clever pairing of upbeat acoustic jams with insightful social commentary is indicative of his optimistic credo: "Music is the magic of change." His Paul Simon-inspired songs have found success with fans while earning key spots in an assortment of television shows.

Moving away from the wholesome-sounding Americana of his previous work, Hope for the Hopeless is a much heavier collection marked by finger-snapping grooves. In a session with host David Dye, Dennen talks about his involvement in non-profit endeavors and the thrill of collaborating with Femi Kuti on the new record.

