Boz Scaggs 'Speaks Low' With Jazz Standards

For Speak Low, blue-eyed-soul legend Boz Scaggs had a sound in mind long before recording his interpretation of jazz standards. But the concept was blurry until he pinpointed the instrumentation: a combination of strings, horns and vibes.

Some of the silky-smooth covers include "Save Your Love for Me" and "She Was Good to Me," which Scaggs performs in a session with host David Dye. He also shares the motivations behind the selections.

