Eric Hutchinson: Self-Made Acoustic Soul

When his contract to a major record label went down with the ship, acoustic soul singer Eric Hutchinson hit the road to generate his own exposure — and, in the end, wound up self-releasing his debut. Showcasing songs from Sounds Like This, Hutchinson earned a spot touring alongside Joe Jackson and G. Love.

Hutchinson's big break came when a mention by gossip blogger Perez Hilton boosted his album to the top of the iTunes sales charts. In this interview, Hutchinson talks about the benefits of the Internet to today's musicians.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.