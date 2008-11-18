Emiliana Torrini: Iceland's Warmest Voice

Perhaps best known for her 1999 album Love in the Time of Science and her work in the phenomenally successful Lord of the Rings film series, Emiliana Torrini crafts delicate, soft-spoken soul- and jazz-influenced music.

Her newest album, Me and Armini, is an honest and stripped-down representation of Torrini's work, emphasizing her crisp voice with bare-bones guitars and keyboards. In a session with host David Dye, she recalls growing up in Iceland with minimal exposure to pop music, which allowed her to create her own style with a fresh approach.

