The Stills: Rising Out Of The Ocean

When a trend gets going, bands are likely going to get caught in the deluge. Inspired by the post-punk sounds of Echo & The Bunnymen and Joy Division, The Stills' members found themselves compared to Interpol. It's the kind of thing that sticks to a band, but The Stills continues to hone its sound, now taking on a much darker and more passionate approach.

In a session with host David Dye, The Stills' members perform material from their newest album, Oceans Will Rise.

Copyright 2008 XPN