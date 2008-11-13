Earlimart: Just 'Hymn And Her'

Pared down to an efficient duo, Earlimart completed its new record, Hymn and Her, in just over four weeks, as opposed to the three-year production of its last project. In a session with host David Dye, Earlimart showcases its new, straightforward and intimate California pop tunes. Co-leaders Aaron Espinoza and Ariana Murray also chime in about how their newly slimmed-down lineup has helped on tour.

Hymn and Her is the band's seventh official album, and is notably smoother, gentler and more structured then its previous work. Yet Hymn and Her is still full of subtle touches, like the flock of birds that pops up in the background of "Cigarettes and Kerosene."

