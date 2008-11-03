The Old 97's: Blaming 'Gravity'

Returning home to Dallas to record Blame It on Gravity, the members of Old 97's turn up the amps and tap their earlier mixture of alt-country and rock 'n' roll. Crackling guitar licks pepper their upbeat melodies, while Rhett Miller's gut-wrenchingly honest lyrics reflect a renewed focus on his songwriting. After fifteen years and seven studio albums, Blame It on Gravity could be the group's definitive record. The band performs new material from the album in a session with host David Dye.

This segment originally ran Sept. 12, 2008.

