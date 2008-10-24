Jonatha Brooke Sings Woody Guthrie

Jonatha Brooke began her music career in the early '80s as half of the folk-pop duo The Story. More recently, she's been working on her own, creating passionate and heartfelt songs that combine folk, pop and rock.

Her latest CD, The Works, was inspired by a trip to the Woody Guthrie Archives. There, Brooke uncovered lyrics and prose written by Guthrie that had never been published or recorded; she used them as the basis for most of the songs on The Works. Recorded with musicians Joe Sample and Christian McBride, the album also features performances by Derek Trucks, Glen Phillips, Eric Bazilian and Keb' Mo'.

In a session at the World Cafe studios with David Dye, Brooke plays songs from the new album.

