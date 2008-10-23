Juliana Hatfield Sings Of 'Walking Away'

Singer-songwriter Juliana Hatfield has been working as a musician for 20 years, as a member of indie-pop bands (Blake Babies, The Lemonheads) and as a solo artist. For each release, she's shown a different side of herself, making each album a singular step in her musical evolution.

For her 10th solo album, Hatfield enlists the help of some notable indie rock musicians, including Andy Chase of Ivy, Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Jody Porter of Fountains of Wayne, and pianist and violinist Tracy Bonham. The songs travel through the emotions surrounding a relationship's end, but rather than focusing on sadness, Hatfield demonstrates the strength inherent in acceptance. In a session with David Dye, she performs songs from her latest CD, How to Walk Away.

Copyright 2008 XPN