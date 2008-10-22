Waco Brothers: Where Punk And Country Collide

The Waco Brothers, a Chicago band led by Welsh guitarist Jon Langford, features musicians from the British punk group Mekons, Jesus Jones, KMFDM, The Rumour and Wreck. The Waco Brothers' songs pack an explosive combination of punk and honky-tonk that's best experienced at the group's live shows.

In a session with David Dye, The Waco Brothers' members play songs from their latest album, Waco Express: The Waco Brothers Live and Kickin' at Schubas Tavern. The album captures the rollicking mayhem of their performances, which are driven by spontaneous energy that helps annihilate the barrier between performer and observer.

